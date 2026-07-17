<i>The Odyssey's</i> Rs 3,100 Tickets Sold Out In Mumbai, But Did Christopher Nolan's Epic Beat <i>Oppenheimer</i> In Pre-Sales?

The wait is finally over. Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey arrived in cinemas on July 17, bringing Homer's legendary tale of Odysseus to the big screen. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron, the film has been one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Even before its release, The Odyssey generated massive buzz in India, with advance bookings selling out at several premium IMAX theatres.

The demand has been particularly strong in Mumbai, where ticket prices have reached record levels. At Phoenix Palladium, recliner seats were priced at Rs 3,100 and sold out quickly, making them among the most expensive movie tickets currently available in the city.

The eye-watering prices have inevitably led to comparisons with Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. However, a direct comparison between the two films' advance sales figures requires context. While The Odyssey appears to be generating higher pre-sales revenue, a significant portion of that advantage comes from sharply increased ticket prices.

Premium-format tickets for The Odyssey have been selling for as much as Rs 3,100 in Mumbai, whereas Oppenheimer tickets generally ranged between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 at top-end venues during its theatrical run.

As a result, higher revenue does not necessarily translate into a larger number of tickets sold. For now, it remains to be seen whether Nolan's latest spectacle can surpass Oppenheimer's overall box-office haul in India and globally.

Beyond the ticket frenzy, The Odyssey is being celebrated for its scale and craftsmanship.

Reviewing the film, NDTV's in-house critic wrote, "Nolan once again proves that few filmmakers can command scale the way he does. Shot for IMAX and relying heavily on real locations and practical filmmaking, the film rarely feels like a visual-effects showcase. Instead, every frame has texture and weight. Massive battle sequences, vast landscapes and intricately designed sets combine to create an experience that feels immersive rather than overwhelming. This is one of those rare films where the production design isn't merely impressive, it's transporting."

Notably, Nolan, along with producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, visited Mumbai for two days to promote the film.