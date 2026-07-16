Inside Zendaya's <i>Odyssey</i> Press Tour Wardrobe: Mythology Meets Vintage Couture, Viral Footwear, Rare Jewels

Zendaya is currently ruling social media with one look after another for The Odyssey press tour. The actor is playing Athena, a mentor and cosmic mastermind, in Christopher Nolan's epic film adaptation.

Styled by Law Roach, each silhouette, channeling a modern goddess, is better than the last. From gladiator sandals to a cut-out Louis Vuitton gown, the actor and her stylist have proven how sculptural body castings, vintage runway pulls, centuries-old jewellery, and custom outfits can turn every red carpet look into a work of art.

Zendaya In Matieres Fecales

Zendaya's most viral look so far has been the Matieres Fecales Fall 2025 gown with wings. Law Roach opted for this ivory creation and brought to life the imagination of what a modern Greek goddess would look like. A fitted bodice, dramatic wings, a braided hairstyle, and dewy makeup completed the actor's look. Completing the ensemble were a pair of heel-less shoes.

Zendaya In Schiaparelli

One of the first looks of Zendaya's that broke the internet was a structured Schiaparelli ensemble. The silicone-moulded bodice, illuminated skirt, Louboutin heels, long hair, and Chopard diamonds completed a look that will inspire fashion lovers for decades to come.

Zendaya In Givenchy

During the Paris leg of the tour, Zendaya opted for an ivory Givenchy creation, sourced from the label's Spring 1997 Haute Couture collection, to make a statement. Designed by Alexander McQueen, it featured structured shoulder pads and dramatic sleeves draped over her arms. The look was completed with a golden headpiece inspired by the Eiffel Tower.

Zendaya In Zuhair Murad

Recently, Zendaya was spotted wearing a look from Zuhair Murad's 2013 Haute Couture collection. It featured a structured top with a deep V-neckline extending to the waist, paired with a matching golden mini skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. The actor opted for centre-parted curls, golden heels, and a Rolex watch.

Zendaya In Louis Vuitton

At the Paris premiere, Zendaya turned heads in a custom cut-out Louis Vuitton gown with ruffled sleeves. The thigh-high slit, long train, and lace detailing accentuated the drama while staying in tune with her role as Athena in The Odyssey.

Zendaya In Alberta Ferretti

In New York, Zendaya left onlookers in awe as she stepped out of her hotel wearing a minidress from Alberta Ferretti's Spring 2008 collection. It featured silver fringes cascading down the centre from the shoulders. But what stole the show were the gladiator sandals from Sophia Webster.

Zendaya In Jacquemus

Another Zendaya look that will go down in the books is her white midi dress from Jacquemus. Featuring short sleeves and cut-outs along the waist, it was a show-stealer and a perfect pick for spring or autumn brunches in Europe. The twisted fabric detailing at the waist added drama, while matching Tourni pumps tied the entire look together.

Zendaya In Valentino

In London, Zendaya was spotted in a Valentino Fall 2026 gown. Designed by Alessandro Michele, it featured a high-low skirt attached to a leafy bodice.

Zendaya In Jacquemus

For another look, Zendaya wore a white body-hugging Jacquemus gown. Featuring a fluid silhouette, it was styled with a white headscarf and a pair of Baron London earrings constructed from 3,000-year-old ancient discs.

Zendaya In Trussardi

For her first press tour look, Zendaya opted for a Trussardi Spring 2006 dress featuring pleats and studded patchwork. She paired it with gem-studded Christian Louboutin heels.

Also Read | Zendaya Channels Goddess Glamour In Alexander McQueen And Gold Headpiece At The Odyssey Paris Premiere