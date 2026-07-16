'Sunny Deol Is Extremely Shy, Akshaye Khanna Was In Character': <i>Ikka</i> Co-Star Tilottoma Shome

Tilottoma Shome, an incredible actor known for portraying powerful characters, shared screen space with Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the Netflix film Ikka, released last week. Tilottoma Shome played public prosecutor Madhura Banerjee, who challenged seasoned lawyer Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol) in the courtroom.

Tilottoma, who has been dominating the OTT space with different characters, called sharing the screen with Sunny Deol a "surreal" experience in her Instagram post. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Tilottoma opened up about her Ikka co-stars and her first reaction after being roped into the project. The seasoned actress also shared her thoughts on being labelled as "massy" or "intellectual."

'Admired Akshaye's Reticence, Sunny Deol Is Warm'

Asked about her Ikka co-star Akshaye Khanna, who avoids the spotlight beyond the screen, Tilottoma said she didn't get a chance to discover him in person as he prefers to do his work silently.

"Akshaye was very much in character and stayed that way. So I never really saw him any different from how he was in the courtroom on the set that was created."

Tilottoma, who shared the maximum screen space with Sunny Deol, said he's a shy person.

"As for Sunny (Deol) sir, he is an extremely shy guy. He keeps to himself, doesn't seek any kind of attention. Though he is very quiet, he's very warm. So should anyone go and speak to him? Please go and speak," Shome tells us.

"I like that someone who's in the limelight, comes from a legacy, yet holds himself so lightly and makes me feel so comfortable around him," she adds.

"I also admire Akshaye's stance of being reticent. I think it's a privilege to be able to do your work. I think it's quite attractive to do your work and you don't need to explain."

'I Thought It Was A Prank Call'

When Tilottoma Shome was first approached for the role, she couldn't believe it. She thought it was a "prank" call. But at the same time she had received a message from the writer of the film, whom she knows. It made her believe it was not a prank call.

"After getting over the initial surprise, it was like I have to do the best like for any other project. I approached the character with a sense of curiosity, a sense of empathy — how she walks, how she is at home, how she reaches work... to understand the beat of the character," Shome tells NDTV.

'Massy Or Intellectual - You Put The Label On Me'

"Whatever label you want to put on me, that's up to you," Shome says, as she doesn't believe in being labelled.

"I have heard that some people have considered me as the flagbearer of independent cinema; I never associated with that tag myself. I did the work that came to me. I have rejected many independent films for simple reasons like the topic was boring to me or I had done an iteration of it in the past. The political or ethical perspectives of the film didn't make me feel comfortable. Or I was being paid very little despite being appreciated for my invaluable talent. So I have never adhered to that label of independent cinema, nor will I now tag myself as a 'massy' actor. I have seen actors across the globe whom I admire, and they have done all kinds of work," says Shome.

In recent times, Tilottoma Shome was seen in OTT projects like Paatal Lok, Kota Factory: Season 3, and Saare Jahan Se Accha.

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