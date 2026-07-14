Akshaye Khanna, Not Aamir-Gauri Or Madhuri, Was The Surprise Guest At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding

A week after Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar, the bride's father, Boney Kapoor, shared a string of pictures from the starry guest list. To everyone's surprise, Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna, who generally stays away from the public eye, attended the wedding ceremony. Dressed in a black suit and ditching wigs, Akshaye is all smiles in the picture as he hugs Boney Kapoor.

Akshaye Khanna worked in Sridevi's last film, Mom.

Other guests included Gauri Spratt-Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Anupam Kher, and Reema Jain.

Another picture that stole the Internet's attention was a family shot featuring Boney Kapoor and his four children — Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also part of the family picture.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor wrote a heartfelt letter to his sister Anshula.

Arjun addressed dear "Ansh": "You will always be mine, but now I have to let you go.

"Today you start your new journey with Rohan, and my heart, mind and soul are so, so happy seeing you smile.

"I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our mom every step of the way. Don't you ever worry, because she is watching over you and blessing you all the time.

"I'm always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves."

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, died of cancer in 2012. Anshula kept her mother's picture at the place where the wedding ceremony took place.

Background

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing an inside video, Anshula wrote, "An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding."

Anshula had a stunning mehendi and chooda ceremony before the wedding. A day after the wedding, the couple hosted a cocktail party for friends and family. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor burnt the dance floor with their Gunday camaraderie.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.