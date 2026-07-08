Ranveer Singh Grooves To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Songs At Anshula Kapoor's Reception, Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh has mostly been away from the spotlight ever since the massive success of Dhurandhar and the Don 3 controversy that followed. However, clips from Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's reception party last evening have been going viral, showing Ranveer dancing the night away to Dhurandhar hits. He also matched steps with Arjun Kapoor as they grooved to the hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor were also seen jamming with the DJ over a Dhurandhar track.

Their dance to Tune Maari Entriyaan stole the show.

Ranveer Singh was the ultimate party starter as he got the audience dancing to Tere Naal Nachda from Dhurandhar.

About Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar Wedding

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing an inside video, Anshula wrote, "An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding."

Over the weekend, Anshula had a stunning mehendi and chooda ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in India last December and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. The film earned Rs 1,007.85 crore in India, making it one of the biggest box office successes of all time.

The espionage thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film follows an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks in Pakistan while carrying out a high-stakes mission. The sequel to the film released on March 19.

What's Next For Ranveer Singh

The last few months have been intense for Ranveer Singh with the ongoing legal battle over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He next has Pralay to look forward to, reports suggest the film is being mounted on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, with international technicians and crew expected to join the production to help create its sprawling zombie universe.

The screenplay is written by Jai Mehta along with Vishal Kapoor of Lootere fame. Ranveer is said to be fully invested in the film and excited about exploring survival horror, a genre still relatively untapped in mainstream Hindi cinema.

The actor will reportedly undergo a dramatic transformation and sport an entirely new look for the role.

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