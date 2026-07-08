<i>Tabaahi</i>: Yash-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Is Unmissable In <i>Toxic's</i> Steamy New Track

Makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled the poster for their first single, Tabaahi, back in March, and now they have released the much-awaited romantic track. The new video gives fans a glimpse of the crackling chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani in the film. They turn up the heat against picturesque backdrops that only add to the mysterious appeal of the track and the onscreen pair's presence.

Kiara Advani's and Yash's characters are seen romancing at several locations, turning up the heat. There's also a glimpse of two other leading ladies - Nayanthara, who plays Yash's aide, and Tara Sutaria, who plays his mistress.

The music video begins with a quote from Rumi, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there."

About The Song

Earlier in March, makers of the film had released just the audio version of Tabaahi.

The song was launched in multiple languages to reach a wider audience across India. Composer Vishal Mishra has created the music, while the lyrics have been written separately for each language. Raj Shekhar penned the Hindi lyrics, Yogaraj Bhat wrote the Kannada lyrics, Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the Telugu lyrics, Vignesh Shivan wrote the Tamil lyrics, and Rafeeq Ahammed wrote the Malayalam lyrics.

In February, the makers had unveiled the poster for the first single. The poster showed Yash and Kiara Advani standing close to each other by the sea. The visual hinted at passion and intensity, giving fans a glimpse into the film's tone.

About The Toxic Teasers

Toxic has already released three teasers so far. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look.

As for the new Toxic teaser, it received severe backlash over how the female characters were represented.

After a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer warning kids and their great-grandparents, the scene transitions to a beach where Yash is seen being lapped by one of the female actors in an intimate shot.

Nayanthara appears on screen riding a bike and shooting down goons. She is followed by Kiara Advani's first look, radiating oomph with red lips. Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth are introduced as well. They appear to strike a balance between lust and love until Yash dominates the scene.

The ending comes with a twist, in which Yash is seen holding a revolver inside a woman's mouth, implying the adult tone of this actioner.

While the female actors are introduced on screen, a female voiceover narrates about love and the illusions that surround it.

"Love makes monsters of women. It's a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception. And yet here we are," the narrator says in the background.

The video is captioned with three words: "Ladies and Ladies."

Toxic Release Delay

The release date of Toxic has been pushed several times. The film will finally arrive in theatres on August 26.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 4 after skipping its mega clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

The makers later issued a statement saying they had pushed back the release date as the Middle East conflict arose.

The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed — that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

"Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement further read.

"At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have," Yash wrote.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film earlier came under scrutiny over its bold portrayal of sensuality in the teaser.

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