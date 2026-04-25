After Backlash Over <i>Toxic</i> Teaser, Yash Praises Director Geetu Mohandas For Portrayal Of 'Romance And Sensuality'

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups found itself embroiled in controversy as viewers objected to the teaser over its sexually explicit content. The actor and producer has now opened up about how director Geetu Mohandas incorporates a female gaze into an action film and how her vision is crystal clear.

What's Happening

Speaking to American content creator and host Sabeen Faheem at CinemaCon, Yash said, "That's the most exciting part. So what happens is that when you generally say action films, it's only restricted to male directors. That's been historically true in India. A lot of people have done that. A large-scale action film, that too a gangster film with a female gaze, is something which is very new and refreshing."

He further spoke about how the filmmaker did a stellar job in portraying romance and sensuality in the film.

Yash continued, "Thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. And she's a fabulous writer. I could learn so much, you know. The desire quotient or certain emotions, romance or sensuality-how a female can show, how a woman can present-is entirely different, which is what I've realised in this journey."

About The Toxic Teaser Scene That Was Trolled

The scene in question shows a woman-inside a car-engaging in an intimate act with Yash's character.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women's Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission.

In its complaint, the party alleged that the visuals in the recently released teaser are "obscene" and "explicit," and claimed they adversely impact the social well-being of women and children while undermining Kannada cultural values. The AAP Women's Wing urged the Commission to direct the Karnataka government to immediately withdraw or cancel the teaser of Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Meanwhile, the CBFC clarified that the teaser in question was released exclusively on YouTube and therefore does not fall under the certification body's jurisdiction. According to CBFC officials, certification is mandatory only for films and trailers made for theatrical exhibition. As a result, online promotional content released on digital platforms remains outside the CBFC's purview.

Soon after the teaser was released, Geetu Mohandas addressed the trolls in a cryptic Instagram story. She wrote, "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc."

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. One of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, Toxic is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.