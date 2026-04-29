Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Skips June 4 Release, To Hit Theatres On A 'Globally Aligned Date'

Kannada superstar Yash's upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has once again postponed its release date. The film was scheduled to release on June 4 after skipping its mega clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

The makers issued a statement saying they pushed back the release date as the Middle East conflict arose.

On Wednesday, in a fresh statement, Yash said the film will now arrive on a "globally aligned date" as they were floored with an "overwhelming global response" at CinemaCon.

The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

Yash confirmed that the shoot is complete and they are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships.

"Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement further read.

"At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have," Yash wrote.

"Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema," the statement mentioned.

In a previous statement, Yash mentioned that they wanted to reach the global audience and didn't want the Iran-Israel war to dampen the spirit of cinelovers across the globe.

The note read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March."

"However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release," it further read.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.