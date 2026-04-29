Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Postponed Again, Varun Dhawan Shifts <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> To June 5

Actor Varun Dhawan's new film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has reclaimed its original release date of June 5 following the postponement of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The family entertainer had undergone multiple changes to its release schedule. It was initially slated for June 5, before being pushed to June 12 to avoid a box office clash with Toxic, and was later advanced to May 22.

However, after the makers of Toxic announced on Wednesday that the film would no longer release on June 4, the producers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai decided to revert to the original date.

Varun shared the update on social media, thanking Yash and producer Dinesh Vijan for their support.

Vijan's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has also been rescheduled as part of the same calendar reshuffle and will now release on June 19.

"Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar, as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL," Varun wrote.

Directed by his father David Dhawan, and produced by Tips Films, with co-production by Maximillian Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Yash's Toxic Skips June 4 Release

On Wednesday, the makers issued a statement saying they had pushed back the release date.

The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

Yash confirmed that the shoot is complete and they are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships.

"Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement further read.

"At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have," Yash wrote.

In a previous statement, Yash mentioned that they wanted to reach the global audience and didn't want the Iran-Israel war to dampen the spirit of cinelovers across the globe.

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