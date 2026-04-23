"No AC, No Windows": Employee's Angry Rant On Harsh Office Conditions Sparks Outrage

An Indian employee has sparked outrage online after describing "unbearable" working conditions in an office with no air conditioning or ventilation during peak summer. In a post on Reddit titled, "I hope my company burns to the ground," the employee alleged that he and his colleagues were required to work from a top-floor office that traps heat, despite the air conditioning being non-functional for nearly two weeks. Although it was briefly repaired, it reportedly broke down again within a day and a half, after which management declined to fix it.

The lack of windows has further worsened conditions, leaving the workspace with no natural airflow. According to the post, repeated complaints to management have gone unaddressed, with employees continuing to work long hours in extreme heat. The employee further said that the company also didn't allow work from home, adding that staff appeared "visibly stressed and uncomfortable."

"I work in a LALA company. The AC broke down two weeks ago. They "repaired" it once at the start, but it worked for just 1 and a half days before failing again. They've refused to fix it since. They also won't allow work from home. Our office is on the top floor with no windows for air circulation. It's unbearable. The employees look visibly stressed and uncomfortable. I don't get what their problem is. It takes one day to call a technician and get it done. What do they gain from torturing us like this?," the employee wrote.

See the post here:

The situation has raised concerns about workplace standards and employee welfare, especially during harsh summer conditions. Many users reacting to the post said the issue goes beyond discomfort, calling it a potential health and safety risk. Some suggested escalating the matter through formal channels, while others pointed out that such conditions could violate basic workplace norms around ventilation and temperature control.

One user wrote, "File an anonymous complaint with the labour commissioner citing unsafe work conditions."

"Mass bunk, bro," said a second user while a third added, "Secretly use a fart spray; they'll all evacuate."

Globally, labour guidelines generally require employers to maintain "reasonable" working conditions.