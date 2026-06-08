At Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian’s Cosy Moment Goes Viral

Formula 1 fans expected the biggest talking point of the Monaco Grand Prix to be the action on the track. Instead, a moment involving 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian grabbed attention.

During the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026, the two stars were seen sharing a sweet moment that sent social media into a frenzy.

Hamilton finished second at the race at the iconic Circuit de Monaco. While celebrating on the podium, he sent a flying kiss toward Kardashian, who was filming the moment on her phone and smiling.

As post race celebrations continued, Hamilton and Kardashian met on the ground, where they shared a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

A day before Lewis Hamilton finished second at the Formula 1 event, Kim Kardashian was seen arriving in Monaco by boat. She was accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim also made her first public appearance in the paddock since news of her relationship with the world champion became known earlier this year.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton was asked about having a well known supporter at the track. He responded by saying it felt great to have supportive people around him during such an important weekend.

During the post match press conference, Hamilton said, “It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support. But with my friends, an incredible turnout just overall of people. I don't really know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day.”

Along with the attention around Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at Monaco, another moment left many stunned. When Kim arrived at the Grand Prix, Martin Brundle, well known Sky Sports interviewer and former F1 driver, expected to talk to her. Brundle approached her politely and tried to start a conversation, but Kim did not respond and turned back toward her sister.

Martin Brundle then tried again to get Kim Kardashian's attention and asked if she was enjoying the event. When there was still no reply, he joked that it looked like Kim and Khloe were not in the mood to talk that day.