Censor Board Cuts 8 Seconds Of Kissing Scenes From <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Ahead Of India Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received a UA 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release in India.

According to the CBFC certificate dated July 23, the film has a final approved runtime of 144 minutes and 52 seconds (2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds).

The certification document shows that the English-language 3D version, with English subtitles, was cleared with a few modifications. The CBFC directed the makers to include a statutory anti-liquor disclaimer in the film.

The board also instructed the studio to mute and remove obscene words from both the audio and subtitles at three points in the film. In addition, two kissing scenes appearing at the 44-minute and 57-minute marks were deleted.

The total duration of the visual deletions amounts to eight seconds, while the muted dialogue does not affect the runtime. Following these changes, the film's approved runtime stands at 144 minutes and 52 seconds.

The film has been classified as UA 13+, meaning children below the age of 13 may watch it under parental guidance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series.

Alongside Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and others in prominent roles.

The film releases in India on July 30, a day ahead of its worldwide release.

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