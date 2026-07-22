<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Final Trailer Teases Peter Parker's Explosive Showdown With Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

The wait for Spider-Man: Brand New Day just got even more exciting as Marvel Studios dropped the film's action-packed final trailer on Tuesday. The preview gives a closer look at Peter Parker's next mission while teasing an explosive showdown with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. The latest trailer has left fans eager to see how Spider-Man will take on one of the MCU's strongest heroes.

Picking up five years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the trailer shows Tom Holland's Peter Parker living an isolated life in New York after his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalan) have forgotten his existence. Haunted by the choice of whether to reveal the truth, Peter makes the decision to walk away from MJ, believing the distance will keep her safe.

The biggest surprise of the trailer is a confrontation between Spider-Man and the Savage Hulk, featuring the iconic line, "No Banner, only Hulk!"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken records before it even hit theatres. The debut trailer drew 718 million views in 24 hours back in March, the largest trailer launch in history. Within four days, it became the first film trailer ever to surpass 1 billion views.

The film marks the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon alongside Sadie Sink. Jon Bernthal reprises his role as The Punisher, Michael Mando returns as Scorpion and Mark Ruffalo is seen as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres in the United States on July 31 and will arrive in Indian cinemas one day earlier on July 30.