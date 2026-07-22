'Fake News': Makers Of Aamir Khan's <i>3 Idiots</i> Dismiss Re-Release Rumours

The news of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres on Teachers' Day had been making the rounds for a while. However, the makers of the film took to Instagram Stories earlier today and dismissed the buzz.

What's Happening

3 Idiots was backed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Their official post read, "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect."

The post concluded, "We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels."

Aamir Khan On 3 Idiots Sequel

Speculation around a sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots has been circulating for several years, with fans hoping for the return of the original cast. The buzz has now been officially addressed, with actor Aamir Khan confirming that a sequel to the 2009 film is currently in development. He also confirmed that director Rajkumar Hirani will once again helm the project.

Aamir Khan shared the update during an interview with Amar Ujala, where he confirmed that work on the sequel is underway. He described the script as a "beautiful story" and praised director Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriter Abhijat Joshi for their approach. Aamir said he believes the story has been well thought out and carefully developed, adding that the creative team has handled the concept with clarity and maturity.

Aamir said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story and it's wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good - unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

About 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi headline the film, which charts their journey from the corridors of IIT to the boxing rings of real life. Aamir Khan's character was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakhi engineer, innovator, and education reformer.

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