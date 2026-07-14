"Don't Let Him Die": 'Chatur' From '3 Idiots' Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Strike

Just stop, pause and "take a look at what's going on right now", urged '3 Idiots' actor Omi Vaidya, drawing attention to the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike since June 28.

"So if you have a second to just stop, put down your work from the project that needs to be completed or the household duties, or whatever, and just take a look at what is going on... I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," he said.

"I would like him to live. We are just regular people, and we have regular lives, and we are just so busy to deal with this stuff, but if you look into these issues, you may agree with him, and you may see you having the same issues," he said.

Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan's "3 Idiots" character of Phunsukh Wangdu, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leak in the NEET examination on June 28.

Vaidya, who essayed the fan-favourite role of Chatur "Silencer" Ramalingam in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed 2009 film, shared a video on his X handle to bring people's attention to Wangchuk's situation.

"I don't want him to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from '3 Idiots'. I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up," he said in the video.

The actor reminded that Amit Khan's character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk, calling him a "humble" and "pretty impressive person".

"I suggest you look it up and see what he is up to because right now he is on a very long hunger strike, it is over several weeks, and his blood sugar has gone down very much.

Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting. His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.

"I don't know if you have heard about this, I don't know if the media is reporting this, but this is a pretty important thing... Why he is on the hunger strike ? He has some issues with the education system in India...and whether you agree with him or not, I don't want him to die," the actor said.

