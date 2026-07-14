"Weak Outside, Strong Inside": Sonam Wangchuk On Hunger Strike For 17 Days

Internationally acclaimed educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for past 17 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. And its impact on his health is visible.

According to the latest health bulletin released on Monday, Wangchuk "has lost 8.2kg".

"Wangchuk has lost 8.25 kg, his blood sugar levels have repeatedly fallen below 70 mg/dL (normal fasting levels are around 100 mg/dL), and he is experiencing constant dizziness, severe muscle loss and visible weakness, with his rib cage now clearly visible," the protesters said on Monday. "Despite his condition, the Union government has not sent a single representative to initiate a dialogue."

"I'm weak from the outside, but I'm strong from inside," Wangchuk told reporters on Monday.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was started by the online satirical movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who are demanding educational reforms in India.

Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP's immediate demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

The protesters say Pradhan must take moral responsibility for the leak and quit.

Pradhan on the other hand has refused to quit. In an interview with NDTV, Pradhan dismissed CJP and its supporters as "the B-team of disruptive elements" who "do not have faith in the country's progress".

A series of sympathetic voices have urged Wangchuk to end his fast, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health, Kanimozhi appealed to the activist to end his fast as "the country needs him".

"Deeply concerned by reports of social reformer Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health as his hunger strike enters its 16th day. His fast reflects the strength of his convictions and his deep concern for the future of our students. The serious questions he has raised about the integrity of NEET and the demand for accountability have to be addressed with sincerity by the Union BJP Government. But the country needs voices like that of Wangchuk. I sincerely appeal to him to end his hunger strike. The fight for justice must continue with unwavering resolve, but not at the cost of his health," she posted on X on Monday.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray also on Monday appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, while supporting his cause.

Thackeray also supported the proposed Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament, which will be held on July 20. He also appealed to the political leaders from other parties, including Rahul Gandhi, to support the march for the future of the youth of the country.

Last year, Wangchuk was arrested in October when the government accused him of inciting protests in Ladakh, which he denied. He spent 170 days in prison after which the authorities dropped the charges against Wangchuk and freed him.

