Vice President's 'Youngsters Will Follow The Cockroach' Warning To Media

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said youngsters would end up following the "cockroach," in a veiled reference to the CJP, if positive activities and achievements were not reported adequately.

He stressed that constructive journalism is essential to guide society and strengthen public confidence.

Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily Deepika, Radhakrishnan said positive developments should receive greater attention in the media so that young people are exposed to the right information and role models.

"Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach,'" he said.

The vice president said that as India marches forward with confidence and aspiration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of responsible media institutions becomes even more significant.

"We want to be the most developed nation by 2047. That cannot be achieved without the contribution of every section of society," he said.

Radhakrishnan said he was not against freedom of expression but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time.

Apparently referring to the buzz generated by the Cockroach Janata Party (a satirical social media account), particularly among youngsters, he questioned whether something truly deserved so much attention in a single day.

"If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month," he said.

"Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last," Radhakrishnan added, while stressing that noble ideas and positive messages should reach every nook and corner of society and contribute to nation-building.

The satirical platform emerged recently following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the "senior" designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees," were misquoted.

What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues such as unemployment, exam paper leaks, and education.

The vice president said that the nation's development is not the duty of one single individual, one single party, or one single government.

"It is the primary duty of every citizen of this country. So we should not see politics in everything; we should see development in everything. Journalism can play the most important role," he said.

Radhakrishnan emphasised that constructive journalism helps build confidence in society, encourages collective responsibility, and motivates citizens to contribute to national development.

By highlighting compassion, scientific progress, community service, environmental protection, and human achievement, newspapers can become powerful instruments of social change, he said.

He stated that the true dharma of journalism lies in appreciating good work while fearlessly criticising wrongdoing whenever necessary.

The vice president said that editorials are the legitimate space for opinion in newspapers, while news reporting must remain objective and factual.

He cautioned against the growing tendency to editorialise news reporting.

Expressing concern over the changing media landscape, the vice president pointed to the growing challenge of misinformation, declining public trust, commercial pressures, and the rapid transformation brought by digital platforms.

He observed that people today are increasingly influenced by captions and headlines without engaging deeply with issues and debates.

Radhakrishnan also praised Deepika for promoting social harmony, spreading education, preserving cultural roots, and encouraging constructive public discourse.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Speaker of the Kerala Assembly Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, former Governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose, and Archbishop of Kottayam Mathew Moolakkatt were among those present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)