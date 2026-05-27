Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Warns Sonam Wangchuk Against "Misleading Narrative"

A political row has erupted in Ladakh after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he warned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk against pushing a "misleading and provocative narrative" on the Union Territory, while also cautioning that repeated protests could hurt Ladakh's tourism-driven economy.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for Ladakh, where protests and political negotiations over constitutional safeguards, statehood and greater autonomy have intensified over the past year.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said he had a "candid exchange" with Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo following ongoing discussions between Ladakh-based groups and the Union Home Ministry.

"We agreed that an air of positivity, both in terms of development initiatives and political dialogue, needs to be maintained," he said.

'Comparing Ladakh With Manipur Was An Error': LG Saxena

The sharpest part of the Lieutenant Governor's statement focused on recent remarks by Wangchuk, comparing Ladakh's situation with violence-hit Manipur, comments that had triggered criticism in political circles.

"I cautioned Shri Wangchuk to abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"Democratic expression must not be taken as license for fabricating falsehoods and rabble rousing," he added.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, Wangchuk admitted during the meeting that "comparing the situation of Ladakh with Manipur was an error of judgement".

Wangchuk has not yet publicly responded to the statement.

Lieutenant Governor Flags Impact Of Protests On Tourism

The Lieutenant Governor also raised concerns over continued protests and rallies in Ladakh, saying they could impact the region's fragile tourism-dependent economy.

"I also highlighted that repeated rallies and protests, despite positive developments initiated by the Centre, will have a negative impact on economic activities in the tourism space, which is the backbone of Ladakh," he said.

The remarks come at the beginning of Ladakh's peak tourist season, when hotels, homestays, taxi operators and local businesses see their highest annual footfall.

'Cockroach Party' Mentioned During Meeting

The Lieutenant Governor also referred to the controversial "Cockroach Party", which has recently surfaced in Ladakh's political discourse.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, Wangchuk said he was "unsure of the origins" of the group and would revisit his stand after studying the motivations of its founders.

The Lieutenant Governor did not elaborate further.

Development Projects Discussed

The Lieutenant Governor said Wangchuk appreciated several recent development initiatives undertaken in Ladakh, including:

Him Sarovar project

Restoration of the Igoo Phey Canal

Construction of the Mahe-Topko Canal

Large-scale plantation drives

The administration has recently focused on water conservation, irrigation infrastructure and ecological restoration projects in the cold desert region.

The latest exchange comes amid continuing protests and negotiations in Ladakh since the region was carved out as a separate Union Territory in 2019 following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Groups including the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been demanding:

Statehood for Ladakh

Inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

Constitutional safeguards for land and jobs

Greater political representation

Sonam Wangchuk has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the movement, leading marches, fasts and public campaigns that drew national attention.

As political negotiations continue, the latest exchange between the Lieutenant Governor and Sonam Wangchuk underlines the growing tension between the Centre's push for development and local groups demanding stronger constitutional safeguards and political protections for the region.

With tourism season underway and talks still ongoing, the focus now shifts to whether dialogue between Ladakh's civil society groups and the Centre can move forward without fresh confrontation on the ground.