Will Get Special Status And Legislature, Say Ladakh Leaders After Meeting Centre

Ladakhi leaders today announced they have reached an understanding with the Centre to grant constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory and give it a legislature as well. The decision after today's meeting with the Centre is the culmination of a five-year-long political struggle by locals, who have been demanding constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh.

It was carved out as a separate Union Territory after special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir and the state was divided into two UTs in August 2019.

A statement by Ladakh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Front said that following the meeting with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre has agreed to provide constitutional protections for Ladakh "on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G," similar to safeguards available in Nagaland, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

The development follows recent deliberations between representatives of LAB, KDA and the MHA over the future political and administrative framework of Ladakh.

The development has also taken place weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Ladakh and met several delegations including some representatives of these bodies. However, the Centre's word on the understanding reached as claimed by the two groups representing Ladakh is yet to come.

According to the statement, both sides arrived at an understanding on several key issues after what they described as "detailed and constructive deliberations." The proposed framework envisages legislative, executive and financial powers being vested in elected representatives through a Union Territory-level legislative body.

They said all bureaucrats of the Union Territory, including the chief secretary, would function under the executive authority of the elected body, proposed to be headed by a chief minister.

The two groups said the discussions reflected a shared commitment towards creating an inclusive and sustainable governance framework for the region.

The statement noted MHA authorities explained that Ladakh could not be granted full statehood immediately due to inadequate revenue generation to meet expenditure requirements, including employee salaries. However, the proposed arrangement could eventually pave the way for full statehood once the Union Territory meets the required revenue criteria.

LAB and KDA said they would continue consultations with the MHA, as well as legal and constitutional experts, to work out the finer operational details of the proposed framework.

The August 2019 move was initially welcomed in Leh but soon led to widespread disappointment and growing unrest across the region. Since 2021, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have jointly led sustained protests. Their primary demands include granting full statehood to Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for tribal safeguards, establishment of a Ladakh Public Service Commission for local employment, and greater political representation.

The central government formed a high-powered committee to engage with LAB and KDA, holding multiple rounds of talks. However, progress remained slow. In September 2025, protests in Leh turned violent, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to dozens. Protesters set the local BJP office on fire, leading to clashes with police, imposition of curfew, and heightened tensions in the UT.