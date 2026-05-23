"It's Not About India": Marco Rubio To NDTV On New US Greencard Rule

The US' new policy that makes it a must for many immigrants already living legally in the country to leave and apply for permanent residency - or green card - from abroad is not something directed only at India, but applicable for everyone, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NDTV today.

"Well, it's not about India. It's about the whole world. The United States has taken a decision that it needs to streamline and improve our system of immigration. The fact of the matter is, and I think every country would understand it, again, this is not about India. This is a global situation that we're dealing with. Our country, unfortunately, faced a very serious migratory crisis a few years ago," Rubio said.

"Over 20 million people unlawfully entered the country. We saw abuses of the green card system in many cases as well. And so we decided that we were going to reform it. Any time you reform a system, there's going to be some disruptions. There's going to be some hiccups. There's going to be some inconvenience," the top American official, who earlier spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after landing in New Delhi, told NDTV.