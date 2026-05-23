Sridhar Vembu Urges Indian Visa Holders In US To 'Come Home' After Tightening Of Green Card Rules

The founder of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, has called on Indian citizens living in the United States on temporary visas to return to India. His appeal follows a strict immigration policy announcement by the US government.

The American Department of Homeland Security issued a statement clarifying that foreign nationals residing temporarily in the US can no longer apply for permanent residency, known as a Green Card, from within the country. Instead, applicants must return to their home nations to complete the process.

According to US authorities, the measure aims to ensure the immigration system functions as intended by the law rather than encouraging individuals to exploit legal loopholes. Officials added that the period of abusing the nation's immigration system had come to an end.

A Call for Self-Respect

Responding to the American policy update on the social media platform X, Mr Vembu urged Indian professionals to consider a permanent return. He acknowledged that moving back might feel like a hardship or a sacrifice for some, but argued that self-respect should dictate their course of action. He concluded his message by encouraging them to make India proud.

Mr Vembu is well known for his advocacy of developing technology talent within India, particularly in rural areas. His company, Zoho, has successfully established major operations outside India's traditional metropolitan tech hubs.

The Impact on Tech Professionals

The policy shift is expected to have a significant impact on thousands of Indian technology workers currently residing in the US under temporary visas such as the H-1B.

Historically, many foreign professionals have transitioned from temporary work visas to permanent residency while remaining inside the US. Requiring applicants to return home to apply introduces substantial uncertainty and potential disruption to both their careers and their family lives.

While the new US rules aim to tighten border control and immigration procedures, business leaders like Mr Vembu view the restrictions as an opportunity for India to retain its highly skilled workforce and boost the domestic economy.