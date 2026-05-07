Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Calls For Re-Elections In Tamil Nadu With "No Cash For Votes"

Zoho's co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Thursday called for "fresh elections" in Tamil Nadu amid reports that actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which made a superhit debut in the last month's assembly elections, does not have the numbers to form the government.

"The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures," Vembu, a resident of Tamil Nadu, posted on X, adding that the state "deserves better".

"President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes" enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate," he said.

"I think Vijay will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, let them fight together. The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN (Tamil Nadu). Let the people decide afresh," Vembu added.

The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better.



President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes"… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 7, 2026

Vijay's TVK, which was formed just two years ago, won 108 of the state's 234 seats in the April 23 assembly elections. The party, however, is 10 short of the majority mark of 118.

Vijay has reached out to Congress, which won five seats, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), which got two seats each, for their support.

TVK functionaries have reportedly also met AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, who fought the 2026 elections as an ally of the BJP, at his Chennai residence.

The TVK has also approached BJP ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has four seats.

While the Congress has said it would back Vijay, considering his alliance doesn't have "communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India", other parties have officially not announced anything yet.

Vijay on Wednesday also met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked a claim to form the government.

However, sources said that a formal decision on inviting Vijay to form the government and holding the swearing-in ceremony has not yet been made, indicating that Governor Arlekar was not fully satisfied with Vijay's claim of support.

Sources said it may take one-two more days for Vijay's party to get the support needed for forming a government.