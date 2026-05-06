After 30 Years In Delhi, Man Says Moving To Hyderabad Gave Him Peace: "Don't Have Anxiety Now"

A man named Parv Sharma Yodha, who was born and raised in New Delhi, has gone viral for an emotional video describing his move to Hyderabad. After living in the national capital for 30 years, he relocated to Hyderabad with his wife for work about two and a half years ago and claims the city has significantly improved his mental well-being. In the video, Parv said that his observations are not meant to compare cities on lifestyle or food but to highlight what he describes as a fundamental factor people seek in urban life: a sense of security and mental ease.

Reflecting on his time in Delhi, he said that a constant state of vigilance had become almost second nature. Everyday activities, like walking on the street with a phone or wearing jewellery, often involved heightened caution, with people frequently looking over their shoulders due to concerns around theft or harassment. He also pointed to the stress families experience when women travel alone at night, where tracking locations and staying on calls becomes routine.

He noted that this mindset only shifted after relocating to Hyderabad. According to him, he and his wife now feel at ease walking outdoors late at night. He added that when his wife steps out alone for work or errands, he no longer experiences the same level of worry, as he perceives the city to be significantly safer.

He also praised the Telangana Police, noting that in his two years there, he was only stopped once for a routine check and found the officers to be "respectful and helpful". Beyond safety, he also credited the city with helping him discover spirituality, find close friends, and advance his career.

Watch the video here:

Many residents echoed his sentiments, with some claiming that "Hyderabad adopts you" and becomes an emotional home regardless of where you are from.

One user wrote, "I am in Hyderabad for the last 17 years and there's no other place I'd rather be. Hyd hai hi aisi jagah.

Aap kahin aur reh hi nahi sakte. Hyd aapko apna leti hai."

Another commented, "I am from the north (Delhi) but married in Hyderabad. I can say people are very laid back and very down to earth in the South. No show-offs in South India. I don't know Telugu and was never forced to speak Telugu by anyone. I found a peaceful life as compared to Delhi's chaotic life. People in Delhi are very rude, always angry and irritated. Love Hyderabad and don't want people to change my city."

A third said, "I totally agree with this. I have also been living in Hyderabad since last 4 years and is very safe, and i really love living here. But just on that phone thing, my phone has been stolen twice here. Once from my husband's pocket even at a very posh area. Accept this i have had a great experience living here."