From Air Force Veteran To Suvendu Adhikari's Aide: Who Was Chandranath Rath?

Chandranath Rath, the close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, had travelled an unusual path — from serving in the Indian Air Force to becoming one of the opposition leader's most trusted political associates.

Rath, 41, originally hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the political turf that shaped Adhikari's rise in Bengal politics, party sources said.

Soft-spoken and low-profile, he remained largely away from public attention despite being part of Adhikari's inner circle for years.

Before entering active political organisational work, Rath had spent nearly two decades in the Indian Air Force after completing his studies at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission.

People close to the family said he had once considered a spiritual life and was deeply influenced by the Ramakrishna Mission ethos during his student years.

After taking voluntary retirement from the air force, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political coordination and administrative responsibilities.

His family, like Adhikari's, had earlier been associated with the Trinamool Congress.

His mother Hasi Rath had held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC years before shifting allegiance to the BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.

Family acquaintances said the connection between the Rath family and Adhikari went back more than two decades to the early years of the TMC's expansion in Purba Medinipur.

Rath formally became part of Adhikari's official team around 2019, when the latter was serving as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

He initially handled responsibilities linked to Adhikari's ministerial office and later continued in a similar role after Adhikari crossed over to the saffron camp.

Over the years, Rath emerged as a key backroom figure in Adhikari's political operations, coordinating organisational work, managing logistics and maintaining communication with party workers.

BJP insiders described him as someone who enjoyed Adhikari's complete confidence and was often involved in sensitive assignments linked to campaign management and political coordination.

He was also part of the core team during several high-voltage political battles, including the BJP's Bhabanipur campaign.

Within sections of the BJP organisation, there had even been speculation that Rath could be entrusted with a larger administrative responsibility if Adhikari assumed a bigger role in government after the assembly polls.

Those discussions came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly intercepted his vehicle near Madhyamgram's Doharia area and opened fire at close range.

His killing has triggered sharp political reactions in Bengal and intensified the already volatile atmosphere following the assembly election results.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)