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Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Murdered: What Top Cop Said

West Bengal Police on Thursday seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

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Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Murdered: What Top Cop Said
West Bengal DGP said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered.

West Bengal Police on Thursday seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.

"We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with. We have recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. Eyewitness accounts are being recorded, and evidence is being processed. Further investigation is underway," Gupta said.

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