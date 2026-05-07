"India Forgives Nothing": Air Force Posts Video On 1 Year Of Op Sindoor

A year to this day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took lead in Operation Sindoor and showed the Pakistani military its place after terrorists groomed and sent by that country killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

And what was the Pakistani military's place?

Just a pile of rubbles, burnt airframes, concrete hangars with large holes on their roofs, and mangled pieces of metals of what used to be so-called advanced air defence radar systems, all flattened by some of India's most advanced cruise missiles, drones and precision glide bombs.

The world saw huge fireballs lit up the night sky at many places deep inside Pakistan as India's BrahMos cruise missiles hit terror and military infrastructure. The massive explosions visible from many kilometres away delivered the message, loud and strong.

At 1.05 am on Thursday, the IAF in a post on X shared a video with incredibly sharp footage of some moments from Operation Sindoor. It was also at 1.05 am on May 7 last year that India struck the first military and terror targets in Pakistan.

"India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in the video shared by the IAF this morning.

The IAF also added a few lines, reminding terrorists they will never be safe wherever they hide: "Operation Sindoor. Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory - Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing."

Operation Sindoor, billed as the Indian military's most expansive multi-domain combat mission in half-a-century to punish Pakistan for its relentless support to cross-border terrorism, redefined India's overarching security and strategic goals.

The strikes at the terror camps included the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba's base at Muridke and terrorist infrastructure in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala, and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad; Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

The impact of the IAF strikes was clear - on the afternoon of May 9 last year, the Pakistanis came to the ceasefire table after they had had enough, even though the actual fighting ended about two days later. The writing on the wall was Pakistan can't sustain the impact of Indian attacks indefinitely.

Pakistan's nuclear threats did not deter India. On the contrary, India's conventional superiority forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.