"Pak Army Fought For Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar": Big Revelation On 2025 War

Just days before the first anniversary of India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a prominent Pakistani politician has openly confirmed the nefarious links between the country's military and terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

Speaking at a function organised by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Rawalpindi, Shaheer Sialvi, chairman of the Pakistan Nazriyati Party, also confirmed that the Pakistani Army provided formal honours, including military funerals and uniformed pallbearers, to the terrorists killed in India's operation in terror hubs linked to LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A video of Sialvi's address has since gone viral on social media. Senior Lashkar commander Muzammil Hashmi, designated terrorist and close aide of Hafiz Saeed, can be seen sitting on Sialvi's right in the video.

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"For the first time, the Pakistan Army fought a war for Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, to show the world that they are not terrorists": Pak Politician Shaheer Sialvi at a Lashkar-e-Taiba gathering.



Sialvi openly admitted that “Muridke and Bahawalpur,… pic.twitter.com/fOsAjqDhas — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) May 4, 2026

"For the first time, it happened that attacks took place on Muridke and Bahawalpur. The attacks took place in the two places that India had already declared as terrorist hubs internationally and had convinced the world of its narrative," Sialvi, the son of a well-known Pakistani army brigadier, Haider Malik, can be heard saying in the clip.

"But, for the first time, the Pakistani army decided that the funeral of these people and their children would not be led by someone from outside but by the army personnel, and their coffins would be carried by soldiers in uniforms. We decided to tell the world that these people are freedom fighters and terrorists," he added.

For decades, Islamabad has officially denied sponsoring terrorist groups operating from its soil. But, this admission tears into Islamabad's "non-state actor" facade and how Islamabad has been providing institutional support to terror networks under the guise of "freedom fighting".

According to Salvi, the Pakistani Army broke the ceasefire and launched a military conflict with India for LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and JeM chief Masood Azhar-- two designated terrorists.

"For the first time, the Pakistan Army fought a war for Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. We showed the world they are not terrorists but freedom fighters, fighting for the liberation of their beloved homeland," he said.

The PNP leader also admitted to meeting LeT founder Hafiz Saeed.

Earlier, similar claims were made by Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a top commander of the terrorist outfit JeM, who in a viral video claimed that the Pakistan Army and its Chief, Asim Munir had "sent generals to funerals" of those killed in India's Operation Sindoor.

India has launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam terror attack. The two countries were later engaged in a brief conflict.