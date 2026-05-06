Congress To Support Vijay With "No Communal Forces In Alliance" Condition

The Congress has extended support to actor Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu after its blockbuster debut in the recent assembly elections. There, however, is a condition. The alliance must keep out the "communal forces," the Congress has demanded.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have decided to extend their full support to the TVK to form the government, according to a statement by Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

"Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India," the statement added.

An alliance with the Congress adds five more MLAs in Vijay's support. Adding to his party's tally of 107 seats, this would take the TVK to 112. He would still need the support of six MLAs to cross the 118-majority mark and form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Hunting for allies, Vijay has also reached out to the VCK, CPI, and the CPM. If they decide to back him, the TVK would have the support of 119 MLAs, one past the halfway mark.

The TVK functionaries, it is learnt, have also met the AIADMK boss Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Chennai residence, a development that points to a significant rift within the party that is in an alliance with the BJP.

In its statement today, the Congress said that its alliance with the TVK is founded on mutual respect and shared responsibility between the two parties. It said that the alliance is not limited to the government formation but also for future elections to local body organisations, the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha.

"Vijay and Rahul Gandhi jointly pledge to respect this historic verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu for a secular and progressive government and to fulfil the dreams and promises of the people - especially the youth of Tamil Nadu," the statement added.

In the state elections held last month, the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly, ending the duopoly of the Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK after 62 years.

The TVK led by Vijay won 108 of the state's total 234 seats, just 10 seats shy of the halfway mark. The DMK was reduced to just 59 seats, while the AIADMK managed to win 47 seats.

Vijay contested two seats, Trichy East and Perambur. He won both. Sources say he is likely to give up Trichy East and retain the latter. If that happens, a bypoll will follow in the vacated seat.