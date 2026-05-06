Vijay's Hunt For Allies Intensifies, TVK Seeks VCK's Support After Congress

The latest blockbuster hero from the South to jump into politics has intensified his hunt for allies after a resounding mandate in the Tamil Nadu elections held last month. Actor Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has written to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)'s chief Thol Thirumavalan for his support to form the next government in the state.

VCK leaders say they are still deciding on the request and yet to take a decision.

Vijay has also reached out to other DMK allies, Congress, CPI and CPM for their support.

The Congress, which has five seats, has already decided to support Vijay if he forms the government, a leader has confirmed.

If the VCK (2), CPI (2) and CPM (2), also agree to support Vijay, the TVK would have the support of 119 MLAs, one past the halfway mark.

In the state elections held last month, the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly, handing a resounding defeat to the ruling DMK led by MK Stalin. The party led by Vijay won 108 of the state's total 234 seats, just 10 seats shy of the halfway mark. The DMK has been reduced to just 59 seats while the AIADMK managed to win 47 seats.

Vijay contested two seats, Trichy East and Perambur. He won both. Sources say he is likely to give up Trichy East and retain the latter. If that happens, a bypoll will follow in the vacated seat.