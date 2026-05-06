Trinamool MP Cites 'Anti-Incumbency Wave' For Trinamool's Bengal Rout

An "anti-incumbency wave", Hindu consolidation, and some discontent issues at the local level led to Trinamool's big defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, MP Saugata Roy told NDTV.

Calling the results "truly disappointing", Roy claimed there are chances of extortion in some places. However, he said that they "do not lead to any major systematic change". "It's necessary to study it in depth...The results were sad. We did not expect this. However, whatever results have been declared, our supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has stated that she does not accept them. She believes that rigging occurred in nearly 100 assembly seats, which is why she is not accepting them," he told NDTV.

Roy further invoked a quote by Winston Churchill on the Bengal defeat.

"In general, I would say to repeat what Churchill said during World War II: Generosity in victory, firmness in defeat. This is how I view the election results," he said.

Humayun Kabir a reason for Trinamool's fall in vote share?

According to Roy, the emergence of "new forces" like the ISF and Humayun Kabir's party has eroded the Trinamool's vote share.

"Muslims still largely vote for the Trinamool. However, the emergence of new forces like the ISF and Humayun Kabir's party has eroded the TMC's vote share, while the Hindu vote has consolidated. This is the main reason," he said.

On Mamata Banerjee's 'won't resign' remark

Asked about Mamata Banerjee's "I won't resign" remark, Roy said, "I cannot refute what Mamata Banerjee said. This is her opinion. And as I said, there are doubts about the election process in about 100 seats. So she had to make a decision, and she has. Whether this will lead to a constitutional crisis or not will become clear in the next few days."

Why didn't women vote for Trinamool?

The Bengal Assembly results showed that the BJP, which is set to form the government in the state for the first time, surprised everyone by attracting a large portion of the women's vote. This year, women's turnout stood at about 93 per cent, two per cent more than that of men.

The Trinamool MP said he "does not understand" whether women voted on their own will or "under the guidance of their husbands".

"The Trinamool has done a lot for women. All positive steps were taken in the interest of women. Whether they voted on their own will or under the guidance of their husbands, I can't say. Clearly, there was a change in their husbands' thinking. Therefore, the women were affected," he said.