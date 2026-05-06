Tarique Rahman's BNP Congratulates BJP On Bengal Win With A 'Teesta' Request

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the winner of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, has found support not just in West Bengal but also across the border in Bangladesh. The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sent a congratulatory message to the BJP from Dhaka, wrapped with a request to re-examine the long-pending Teesta water sharing agreement.

Dhaka has long seen the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a hurdle in efforts to resolve the Teesta waters dispute between India and Bangladesh.

Azizul Baree Helal, the BNP's Information Secretary, hopes that the BJP's victory in the eastern state could help restore smoother ties between West Bengal and the Bangladesh government. Talking to news agency ANI, the Bangladeshi leader said the political shift may pave the way for improved cooperation and a more stable bilateral relationship between Dhaka and Kolkata.

BNP also formally extended its congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party, praising the party's performance under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari.

"I congratulate the winner, Suvendu Adhikari's BJP party. I think this victory of the BJP, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, will ensure the relationship between West Bengal and the Bangladesh government remains the same as before, in a good manner. The relationship will be built up. I congratulate the BJP's win", said Helal.

The Teesta Request

Helal stressed that political alignment with West Bengal provides the space to move forward with clarity and sensitivity while addressing local concerns, and hoped that the incoming government will consider the Teesta water sharing agreement under the current circumstances.

He claimed Mamata Banerjee's previous administration was the "impediment" to the Teesta Barrage agreement, and hoped that with Suvendu Adhikari at the helm in West Bengal, the state government would now align with the Modi administration's existing desire to finalise the treaty.

"Actually, previously we saw that Mamata Banerjee was actually the impediment to establishing the Teesta Barrage. Now, in my opinion, since the BJP won the election under Suvendu's leadership, the Teesta Barrage agreement--which was very much desired by the Bangladesh government and the Modi government--will be helped by Suvendu. I think the Teesta Barrage project will be implemented under the BJP government now that they have seized power instead of the Trinamool Congress," he said.

The Teesta water sharing remains an unresolved dispute between India and Bangladesh. Under the agreement, Bangladesh wants equitable distribution of Teesta water with India on the lines of the Ganga Water Treaty of 1996, but the proposed 2011 agreement remains stalled due to West Bengal's opposition

The Teesta water sharing remains an unresolved dispute between India and Bangladesh. During lean months, Bangladesh accuses India of releasing insufficient water, impacting agriculture and livelihoods downstream. Rising concerns over climate change have intensified disputes over reduced water availability.

In 2011, an attempt was made to resolve the dispute when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Bangladesh. The proposed agreement aimed at allocating 37.5 per cent of Teesta's waters to Bangladesh and 42.5 per cent to India. However, the West Bengal government opposed it, arguing that it would harm the agricultural interests at home.

An ad-hoc agreement on the sharing of Teesta waters was reached in 1983, with Bangladesh allocated 36 per cent and India 39 per cent of the water flow, leaving 25 per cent to be decided later. However, this agreement was never fully implemented.

India-Bangladesh Water Sharing Agreements

India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers, but only two treaties have been signed: the Ganga Waters Treaty and the Kushiyara River Treaty. Other major rivers, such as the Teesta and Feni, are still under negotiation.

Despite the clear ideological divide between the centre-right BNP and the BJP, Helal noted that national interests often supersede party doctrine.

"We have a good relationship. Ideologically, we are different, but on some issues, we are very much united--like the Teesta Barrage and the general relationship between Bangladesh and India. On an issue basis, we are united, even if ideologically separated. I think with the new government in West Bengal, our relationship will be accelerated more and more," said Azizul Baree Helal.