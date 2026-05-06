Bulldozer In Kolkata's New Market, Trinamool Claims Party Office Vandalised

A bulldozer rolled onto the streets in Kolkata's bustling Hogg Market, or the historic New Market, last evening after the BJP swept the West Bengal elections. A Trinamool party office was allegedly targeted by a group that came with the bulldozer, in an incident that left the area tense and forced many traders to shut their shops early.

The Trinamool condemned it as an "act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi".

"BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer...mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office," the party claimed, sharing a video of a crowd celebrating with BJP flags while a bulldozer tore down an installation.

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Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien alleged the bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops.

"In central Kolkata, near New Market. With police permission. As part of victory celebrations, a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around," he said.

In a statement, the Election Commission said it has sought the deployment of central forces in the area.

The New Market is a historic shopping arcade opened in 1874 that was later named after former Calcutta Corporation boss Sir Stuart Hogg. 'New Market' was a provisional nickname given to the market that has stuck with the local population over the centuries.

Describing Tuesday's incidents, a local trader who runs a shop next to the Trinamool party office, said that the incident has left everyone scared. "I wasn't here last night when this happened. When I came here this morning, I saw all this and felt anxious. Since the elections began, the situation has been tense here," he added.

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Another trader, whose family owned a shop in this area for over 100 years, stressed that sales have dipped since morning, after Tuesday's bulldozer incident. "I feel scared, yes, but what to do? I'll have to open my shop every day," he said.

Kolkata Police chief Ajay Kumar Nand has asserted that rallies involving bulldozers would not be allowed in any victory procession. "No rallies will be allowed with JCBs (bulldozers) or similar equipment," he stressed.

Bulldozers had become symbolic of the crackdown against criminals after a string of demolitions carried out by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

It featured both during the poll campaigns and celebrations after the May 4 results. Dilip Ghosh, a former chief of the BJP's state unit, celebrated with a party flag atop a bulldozer after he won from the Kharagpur Sadar seat.

West Bengal had been the BJP's toughest political frontier for the BJP in the east, fortified by Mamata Banerjee, where her Trinamool party had been in power for three straight terms since 2011.

The 2026 elections, however, brought 'poriborton' (change). The BJP is now preparing to form its first-ever government in the state after winning 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly. The Trinamool has been reduced to double digits: 80, a fraction of its 2015 score of 215. The Congress and the Left won two each.