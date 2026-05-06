Pakistan Navy Helps Stranded Indian Ship In Arabian Sea After SOS Message

The Pakistani navy reportedly responded to a distress call from an Indian ship stranded in the Arabian Sea after a critical technical failure, assessing the crew with food, medical and other emergency support. The vessel, named MV Gautam, had suffered a critical technical failure while en route from Oman to India, leaving it stranded at sea, news agency Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani military statement.

The Pakistan Navy launched a rescue and support operation for the crew-- six Indians and one Indonesian-- after the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted authorities in Islamabad and requested assistance.

Responding to the request, the Pakistan Navy deployed the ship named PMSS Kashmir to carry out rescue operations.

Emergency assistance, including food, medical aid, and technical support, was provided to the crew of MV Gautam to stabilise the vessel and ensure the crew's safety, the statement said.

The navy was reportedly assisted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the rescue and support operation.

The Gulf Times tweeted the video of the rescue mission, where the Pakistan Navy's boat can be seen helping MV Gautam's crew members.

#Pakistan Navy has rescued a stranded #Indian crew in a #humanitarian operation in the Arabian Sea following an SOS alert.



Acting on a distress signal from Mumbai MRCC, Pakistan Navy frigate “Kashmir” was promptly deployed to assist the Indian vessel MV Gautam.



The ship… pic.twitter.com/deloojVoUI — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) May 5, 2026

Last month, Pakistan said its navy ​had rescued and ‌evacuated 18 crew members of ​a merchant vessel ​operating in the northern Arabian Sea ​after a distress ​call.

“In a swift humanitarian operation, Pakistan Navy successfully rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, following a distress call from merchant vessel (MV) Gold Autumn, operating in the North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 km) off Pakistan's coast,” a statement by the Pakistani military said at the time.