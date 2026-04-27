'Partial, Lacks Credibility': Iranian Lawmaker's Big Allegation Against 'Mediator' Pakistan

As Tehran and Washington struggle to find common ground to end the war in the Middle East, an Iranian lawmaker has cast doubt over Pakistan's role as a mediator and raised concerns over its neutrality in the negotiation process. Ebrahim Rezaei, who represents Iran's Dashtestan and serves as spokesperson for Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, called Islamabad a "good friend" of Tehran but stressed it "is not a suitable intermediary", claiming it is partial and tends to America's interests.

"Pakistan is a good friend and neighbour of ours, but it is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations and lacks the necessary credibility for mediation. They always take Trump's interests into account and do not say a word against the Americans' wishes," Rezaei said in a post on X. Follow Live Updates

Rezaei highlighted instances where Islamabad failed to criticise the US when it did not fulfil commitments, including on Lebanon and blocked assets.

پاکستان دوست و همسایه خوب ماست اما واسطه مناسبی جهت مذاکرات نیست و اعتبار لازم را برای واسطه‌گری ندارد. آنها همیشه مصلحت ترامپ را در نظر می‌گیرند و برخلاف میل آمریکایی‌ها حرفی نمی‌زنند بطور مثال حاضر نیستند به دنیا بگویند که آمریکا ابتدا پیشنهاد پاکستان را پذیرفت اما بعد زیر حرفش… — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) April 26, 2026

"They are unwilling to tell the world that America first accepted Pakistan's proposal but then went back on its word. They do not say that the Americans had commitments regarding the issue of Lebanon or the blocked assets but failed to fulfil them. A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side," he said.

The Iranian leader's allegations came as the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi shuttled to and from mediators Pakistan and Oman last week before flying to Russia this week, with the two sides still seemingly far apart on issues including Iran's nuclear ambitions and access through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

What Trump Said

US President Donald Trump has, meanwhile, said Iran could telephone if it wants to negotiate an end to their two-month war.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Trump told "The Sunday Briefing" on Fox News.

"They know what has to be in the agreement. It's very simple: They cannot have a nuclear weapon; otherwise, there's no reason to meet," Trump said.

Iran-US Ceasefire

Iran has long demanded Washington acknowledge its right to enrich uranium, which Tehran says it only seeks for peaceful purposes, but which Western powers say is aimed at building nuclear weapons.

Although a ceasefire has paused full‑scale fighting in the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, no agreement has been reached on terms to end a war that has killed thousands, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and darkened the outlook for global growth.