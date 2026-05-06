"They Have Right To Decide": DMK's Kanimozhi To NDTV On Allies Backing TVK

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday told NDTV that their allies have the "right to decide what they think is right", a statement that came shortly before Congress announced to back actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government.

The Congress has said it would back Vijay's TVK, the newly formed party which made a blockbuster debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections but failed to get the majority, considering the alliance doesn't have "communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India". DMK's other ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has also been approached by Vijay for support.

"We've won many elections together. Today we've lost an election together, and I think every party has a right to decide what they think is right. I don't have anything to say about others, but of course we will continue our fight," Kanimozhi told NDTV.

She said her leader, DMK President MK Stalin, has always been very clear that it's very important to keep the allies together.

First On NDTV | DMK MP Kanimozhi (@KanimozhiDMK) speaks to NDTV's @TMVRaghav on DMK's defeat in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK's victory, and more #NDTVExclusive pic.twitter.com/DpPgWwCSSk — NDTV (@ndtv) May 6, 2026

"It was an ideological alliance," she said.

TVK To Be Next "Secular Pole"?

Asked if she believes that the TVK, which was launched in 2024, can emerge as the "secular pole" that the DMK has occupied in Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi said they don't have a "fear" about another secular party coming into politics.

"I'm very happy that more parties like that are there in Tamil Nadu," she said.

She said that the DMK will "introspect" its performance. The ruling party managed just 59 of the state's 234 seats, with Chief Minister MK Stalin also losing his Kolathur bastion.

"I think it's a little too early to be dissecting what happened, but of course it's a very important time to introspect and find out what the reasons are," Kanimozhi said.

On Vijay, TVK's Victory

Kanimozhi accepted that the people of Tamil Nadu wanted "a change" and congratulated Vijay.

"Seems like people did want a change and people were looking for something different," she said.

"I hope and wish that they (TVK) give the government that people want," she said.

She said the DMK has seen "many victories and many electoral losses", and it knows how to "go on".

Vijay Searches Allies To Form Government

Vijay, after a superhit debut in politics, is now working to put together an alliance to take the party and its 108 seats (which will come down to 107 after Vijay resigns from his second seat, Trichy East) past the majority mark of 118.

Vijay has reached out to DMK's allies Congress, which won five seats, and the VCK, CPI and CPI(M), which got two seats each, for their support.

TVK functionaries have reportedly also met AIADMK boss Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Chennai residence. If confirmed, such a meeting will expose significant rifts within the AIADMK, which contested the 2026 elections as an ally of the BJP.

The TVK has also approached BJP ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has four seats.