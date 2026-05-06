Vijay's Viral 'CM 2026' Car Number Plate Scene Gets A GOAT Reaction

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and actor Premgi have reacted to a viral clip from Vijay's 2024 film GOAT, days after it sparked widespread discussion online. The scene, in which Vijay is seen driving a car with a registration number interpreted by fans as a reference to becoming Chief Minister in 2026, has drawn renewed attention amid the actor's political rise.

Details

A short clip from GOAT has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, Vijay drives a car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2026, with "TN" referring to Tamil Nadu and "CM" commonly understood as Chief Minister. The detail fuelled speculation among fans, who viewed it as a symbolic hint at Vijay's political ambitions.

What was once considered a symbolic element has now taken on real-world significance. The reference to "CM" has gained attention with the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sharing a news report related to the viral clip, Premgi wrote, "Hi it's me sitting next to our CM in the car."

Hi it's me sitting next to our CM in the car 😬😬 https://t.co/aa09cKyhNO — PREMGI (@Premgiamaren) May 5, 2026

In another post, Premgi tagged director Venkat Prabhu and suggested that he had predicted the moment earlier, adding, "check out the car number". Reacting to the post, Venkat Prabhu replied, "Heehehehe", followed by laughing emojis.

Vijay's Political Rise

Vijay made a strong entry into electoral politics on Monday after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), delivered a strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly, winning 108 seats. The result marks a major political breakthrough for Vijay, who recently transitioned from cinema to active politics.

The election saw a closely contested three-cornered fight between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the opposition AIADMK, which fought in alliance with the BJP, and Vijay's newly formed TVK.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's Video From Jana Nayagan Sets Predicting Vijay's Big Win In The Tamil Nadu Elections Goes Viral

