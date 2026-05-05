Pooja Hegde's Video From <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Sets Predicting Vijay's Big Win In The Tamil Nadu Elections Goes Viral

Actor Pooja Hegde shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from her upcoming film Jana Nayagan, where she appeared to predict Vijay's big political win much before it became reality.

Vijay, who recently made a striking debut in politics as the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. Few had expected such a sweeping result from a first-time candidate, making his achievement even more remarkable.

Amid the celebrations, Pooja took to Instagram to share a light-hearted BTS video from the sets of Jana Nayagan. In the clip, she is seen pointing to a board that reads, "Who wins the elections?" She then cheekily gestures towards Vijay, hinting that he would emerge victorious.

The playful act left Vijay visibly shy, as he covered his face and walked away, seemingly embarrassed.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, "Guess I called it before it happened? Here's to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with reactions. While one user wrote, "Prediction on point," another commented, "She predicts the future as us."

Pooja also shared a photo with Vijay on her X handle after the election results were announced.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party Time. Let's gooo."

OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir❤️❤️

This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only 🤗

Party Time 🥳 Let's gooo 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/fQKVinstvl — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 4, 2026

Jana Nayagan marks Pooja and Vijay's reunion after their 2022 film Beast. The project has faced delays over censorship-related issues.

ALSO READ: Video: How Vijay Celebrated His Big Win With His Family After The Tamil Nadu Elections