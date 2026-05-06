Meet Vijay, 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister': <i>Jana Nayagan</i> New Title Card Goes Viral

Theatres in the South turned into celebration zones after videos surfaced online showing a new title card for Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay recently scripted history with his political debut. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, securing 108 seats.

Amid this, clips shared on X showed the new Jana Nayagan title card that reads: "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan."

India's first time CM title card for actor !pic.twitter.com/7xrz4QgbmO — ʲᵈᴀʟᴇxᴀɴᴅᴇʀᵗʷᵉᵉᵗˢ (@JDALEXtweets) May 6, 2026

India's first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay‌ 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku — 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠_𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗥 ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026

This drew thunderous reactions in theatres, with fans cheering, dancing, and celebrating throughout.

Many social media users called it a historic first, with one fan writing, "First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India." However, it remains unclear which theatre screened the version with the updated title card.

First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India. 🔥💥🧨



C. Joseph Vijay pic.twitter.com/FTATW5InOU — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) May 6, 2026

Interestingly, the inclusion of the Chief Minister reference appears to reflect public sentiment. After Vijay's electoral win, fans had been actively demanding that the film acknowledge his new political stature.

Jana Nayagan Producers On Vijay's Big Win

Reacting to Vijay's victory, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions shared a congratulatory message on X that read, "Heartiest congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come."

Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

- Venkat K Narayana (KVN) pic.twitter.com/cvAQ6yGU08 — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) May 4, 2026

Jana Nayagan Release Delay

After missing its January 9 release date, the makers had hoped to bring the film to cinemas in February, but that did not materialise either.

The Tamil film reportedly contains political references, which led the Censor Board to forward it to the Election Commission, particularly after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 15.

Billed as Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan is yet to be released in theatres. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

ALSO READ: Video: How Vijay Celebrated His Big Win With His Family After The Tamil Nadu Elections