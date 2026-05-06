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RB Choudary Funeral: Actor Vishal Consoles Grieving Jiiva, TVK Chief Vijay Pays Last Respects

A large section of the South Indian film industry gathered to honour RB Choudary

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RB Choudary Funeral: Actor Vishal Consoles Grieving Jiiva, TVK Chief Vijay Pays Last Respects
Celebs pay their last respects to RB Choudary. (Photo: X)
  • Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday
  • His funeral took place in Chennai on May 6
  • Actor Jiiva, Choudary’s son, was visibly distressed at the funeral
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Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His funeral is taking place in Chennai today, May 6.

At the funeral, actor Jiiva was seen visibly shaken following his father's death.

Several actors attended to pay their last respects, including Vishal. As he offered his respects, Vishal approached Jiiva, who appeared deeply distressed. 

Noticing that he was on the verge of tears, Vishal comforted and consoled him in the presence of actor Karthi.

A large section of the South Indian film industry gathered to honour RB Choudary. Actor and TVK chief Vijay was also seen arriving to pay his respects.

In addition, actors Mammootty, Suriya, and Vikram, among others, personally met Jiiva and offered their condolences.

About RB Choudary

RB Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers. 

RB Choudary's filmography boasts several landmark productions, including Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather. His most recent project was Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

He is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen, and four sons. His sons are actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, along with Suresh (producer) and Jeevan (businessman).

ALSO READ: Trisha Stands By Actor Jiiva After His Father, Producer RB Choudary, Dies In Car Accident

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