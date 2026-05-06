RB Choudary Funeral: Actor Vishal Consoles Grieving Jiiva, TVK Chief Vijay Pays Last Respects

Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His funeral is taking place in Chennai today, May 6.

At the funeral, actor Jiiva was seen visibly shaken following his father's death.

Several actors attended to pay their last respects, including Vishal. As he offered his respects, Vishal approached Jiiva, who appeared deeply distressed.

Noticing that he was on the verge of tears, Vishal comforted and consoled him in the presence of actor Karthi.

A large section of the South Indian film industry gathered to honour RB Choudary. Actor and TVK chief Vijay was also seen arriving to pay his respects.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TVK chief and actor Vijay arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TbbOf4Z7k3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

In addition, actors Mammootty, Suriya, and Vikram, among others, personally met Jiiva and offered their condolences.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Mammootty arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jhCu0FYqqK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Suriya Sivakumar arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2MJ0QDnWgG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Our #ChiyaanVikram arrives at R. B. Choudary's residence to pay his heartfelt last respects. ❤️ A moment that reflects respect beyond cinema.@Chiyaan had earlier collaborated with RB Choudary sir in Vinnukum Mannukum, making this visit even more personal and emotional.… pic.twitter.com/KAqyLN5tJ8 — Chiyaan Vikram Fans (@chiyaanCVF) May 6, 2026

About RB Choudary

RB Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers.

RB Choudary's filmography boasts several landmark productions, including Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather. His most recent project was Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

He is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen, and four sons. His sons are actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, along with Suresh (producer) and Jeevan (businessman).

ALSO READ: Trisha Stands By Actor Jiiva After His Father, Producer RB Choudary, Dies In Car Accident