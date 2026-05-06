RB Choudary Funeral: Mammootty, Suriya, Dhanush And Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects

Members of the South Indian film industry gathered in grief as actors, filmmakers, and others visited the residence of veteran producer RB Choudary to pay their last respects following his death in a tragic road accident.

Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Mammootty arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jhCu0FYqqK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

The atmosphere was sombre, with members of the film fraternity bidding an emotional farewell to the producer as his body was brought to his residence.

Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddharth also arrived to pay their tributes.

RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi under the banner Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall.

The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot.

Since the news broke, many have taken to social media to pay tribute. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela, and several other South Indian cinema personalities paid homage.

Actor Rajinikanth paid tribute to RB Choudary, calling him a "top-notch producer" and a "wonderful human being" who gave opportunities to "countless young directors". He offered his condolences to Choudary's family.

"My dear friend, Super Good Films' RB Choudary was a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He gave opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Rajinikanth.

Chiranjeevi Konidela recalled his association with the producer on the 2022 film Godfather. He paid tribute by acknowledging Choudary's immense contribution to Indian cinema.

"Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film Godfather through Super Good Films. He shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Strength to them in this unimaginable loss," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu.



I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also expressed shock over the demise of RB Choudary. He recalled working with him on the film Suswagatham (1998).

"RB Choudary garu's demise is shocking. The passing of the renowned producer and head of Super Good Films has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that he met with a fatal road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray for his soul to rest in peace. He produced Suswagatham, in which I acted, and it was a great success. His expertise in film production and business was remarkable. He selected stories suited for family audiences and produced films with memorable music. He earned a special place in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to his family," he wrote.

శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం



ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026

Over a career spanning more than four decades, RB Choudary produced several successful films, including Nattamai, Gokulam, and Suryavamsam.

His last production, Maareesan, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, starred Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film was released in July 2025.

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