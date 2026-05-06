Advertisement

Video: Vijay Struggles To Hold Back Tears As He Comforts Jiiva After His Father RB Choudary's Death

RB Choudary died in a road accident at the age of 76

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Vijay Struggles To Hold Back Tears As He Comforts Jiiva After His Father RB Choudary's Death
Vijay comforts Jiiva. (Photo: X)
  • Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay visited RB Choudary's residence to pay respects
  • Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a road accident
  • RB Choudary's funeral is being held in Chennai
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay was among the many prominent figures who visited the residence of veteran producer RB Choudary on Wednesday to pay his last respects.

The veteran producer died in a road accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His funeral is being held in Chennai today, May 6, with members of the film fraternity and political circles gathering to honour his legacy.

Several videos circulating online captured Vijay arriving at the residence looking visibly emotional. In a heartfelt moment, he placed a large garland on the glass casket and paid his respects. He was then seen leaning onto the casket, overcome with grief.

One of the most moving moments from his visit was when he met RB Choudary's son, actor Jiiva, who appeared inconsolable. Vijay hugged Jiiva and tried to comfort him as the latter broke down. The actor-politician himself struggled to hold back tears during the emotional exchange.

Earlier in the day, Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also paid homage to the late producer.

Several leading stars were present to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Among them were Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya Shivakumar. Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also visited the residence to pay their last respects.

According to ANI, RB Choudary died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the report, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall.

The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot.

ALSO READ: RB Choudary Funeral: Actor Vishal Consoles Grieving Jiiva, TVK Chief Vijay Pays Last Respects

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
RB Choudary, Vijay, Jiiva
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com