Video: Vijay Struggles To Hold Back Tears As He Comforts Jiiva After His Father RB Choudary's Death

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay was among the many prominent figures who visited the residence of veteran producer RB Choudary on Wednesday to pay his last respects.

The veteran producer died in a road accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His funeral is being held in Chennai today, May 6, with members of the film fraternity and political circles gathering to honour his legacy.

Several videos circulating online captured Vijay arriving at the residence looking visibly emotional. In a heartfelt moment, he placed a large garland on the glass casket and paid his respects. He was then seen leaning onto the casket, overcome with grief.

One of the most moving moments from his visit was when he met RB Choudary's son, actor Jiiva, who appeared inconsolable. Vijay hugged Jiiva and tried to comfort him as the latter broke down. The actor-politician himself struggled to hold back tears during the emotional exchange.

Earlier in the day, Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also paid homage to the late producer.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Director and father of TVK chief Vijay, SA Chandrasekhar arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7112OSX1HE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Several leading stars were present to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Among them were Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya Shivakumar. Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also visited the residence to pay their last respects.

According to ANI, RB Choudary died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the report, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall.

The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot.

ALSO READ: RB Choudary Funeral: Actor Vishal Consoles Grieving Jiiva, TVK Chief Vijay Pays Last Respects