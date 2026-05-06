Trisha Stands By Actor Jiiva After His Father, Producer RB Choudary, Dies In Car Accident

Trisha expressed her support for Jiiva after his father and veteran producer RB Chaudary died in a car accident on May 5 near Udaipur in Rajasthan. Trisha shared a note along with a photo of RB Chaudary as she paid her last respects.

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Taking to her Instagram Story, Trisha wrote, "Such distressing news. RIP to one of the nicest people I have interacted with. My condolences to @actorjiiva and your family." See here:

Chaudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers in the film industry. His death has sent shockwaves across the South Indian film fraternity, with several leading actors expressing their grief.

Pawan Kalyan Pays Last Respects To RB Chaudary

Actor Pawan Kalyan took to X to share his condolences, writing, "The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace."

He added, "He produced the film 'Suswagatham' in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family."

శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం



ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026

R B Chaudary's filmography includes several landmark productions such as Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather. His most recent project was Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.



Also Read: Veteran Producer RB Choudary Dies In Car Accident: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, And Others Pay Tribute