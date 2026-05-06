After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Rakesh Bedi Teams Up With Nora Fatehi For Dance Song: 'Tried My Best To Compete With Her'

Rakesh Bedi has been in the spotlight since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on 19 March. His portrayal of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, along with his sharp and witty dialogues, has received widespread praise and appreciation. The veteran actor has now shared a glimpse of shooting a dance sequence shoot with Nora Fatehi. Details Rakesh Bedi took to Instagram to announce that he is shooting a dance song with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi. In the video, Rakesh introduced Nora by saying, "Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!" Nora then appeared in the frame, greeted him, and said, "Hi sir, we are so excited to have you with us." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Bedi (@therakeshbedi) Responding, Rakesh said he was happy to work with her. Nora echoed his sentiments and said, "You are killing it, Sir!" Rakesh added, "I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!" She further praised him, saying, "Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so good)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!" Rakesh reacted humourously, saying, "Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!" Nora laughed and responded, "Nahi sach sach bol rahi hoon (I am saying the truth). I am saying that Sir killed it, and it has a really good vibe. You have to see this song to believe it. We are so excited for you guys to see it. I feel like, in all weddings, people will play this song!" Rakesh agreed, and the two concluded the conversation on a cheerful note. Rakesh Bedi will be next seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi's One-Line Reply To David Dhawan's 'Chaal Change Ho Gayi' Comment