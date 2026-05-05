Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Carries Girlfriend Home As She Moves In, Reveals Reason Behind The Gesture

Life at Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's home just got livelier and a lot more crowded in the best way possible.

After welcoming their elder son Aaryamann Sethi's girlfriend-turned-fiancee Yogita Bihani into the family, the household has now opened its doors once again. This time, it's their younger son Ayushmaan Sethi's girlfriend, Samiksha.

Sethi Family Welcomes Samiksha

The update comes via Aaryamann's latest vlog.

The video begins with the gang, Aaryamann, Yogita, Ayushmaan, and Samiksha, visiting her previous home to pick up the last of her belongings.

Among the luggage, one item stood out: a large coffee machine. Holding it up for the camera, Samiksha quipped, "This is dahej (dowry)." Instantly, Aaryamann jumped in to add that their father would be thrilled with the new addition. "He badly needs it."

A Filmy Entry

Things got even more memorable when the group arrived at the Sethi residence. In a dramatic and undeniably filmy gesture, Ayushmaan lifted a shy Samiksha in his arms and carried her into the house.

Watching from above, Archana clapped and enjoyed the moment.

Aaryamann couldn't stop gushing, saying, "Mera chota bhai kitna khush lag raha hai. Congratulations to him."

The story didn't end there. Later, as Samiksha narrated the moment to Parmeet, Ayushmaan revealed the inspiration behind his act. He shared that when his parents first returned home after their wedding, Parmeet had carried Archana up four floors.

Wanting to recreate that iconic moment, he attempted his own version, though he made it only to the first floor.

The vlog also offered a glimpse into Ayushmaan's newly renovated room, where he has thoughtfully cleared an entire wardrobe for Samiksha.

In true sibling fashion, Aaryamann joked about the expense, saying, "You have taken double the money from mom-dad to revamp your room." To which Ayushmaan candidly replied, "I was earning just Rs 10,000. Parents can do so much for their children."

For the unversed, Samiksha is a celebrity yoga instructor.

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