Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Sethi Recovers Rs 87,000 Lost In Online Scam: "<i>Ab Main</i> T-Shirt <i>Khareed Sakta Hoon</i>"

Credit card fraud continues to rise, with scammers adopting increasingly sophisticated tactics that can deceive even cautious users. Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of actress and comedian Archana Puran Singh, recently fell victim to such a scam. He was duped of Rs 87,000. Fortunately, the amount has now been recovered.

The incident was revealed in a vlog shared by his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi on April 29 on his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs. In the video, the family confirmed that Ayushmaan has successfully recovered the scammed amount.

In the video, Ayushmaan was seen walking around his house in a worn-out T-shirt. His brother Aaryamann commented that he should perhaps buy some clothes for himself since he had received his Rs 87,000 back.

Aaryamann joked, “Rs 87,000 vapas aa gaye. Khareed le t-shirt (Your Rs 87,000 are back, buy yourself a T-shirt).” Ayushmaan responded humorously, pretending to cry and saying, “Ab kharid sakta hu main (Now I can buy it).”

About The Credit Card Scam

On Saturday, Aaryamann discussed the alleged scam on his channel. He spoke about how Ayushmaan got into it, as the family continued to make fun of him.

Ayushmaan claimed that the transaction occurred after he signed up for what was advertised as a seven-day free trial. The website assured that no money would be deducted for the first week, but the amount for the subscription was billed for an entire year upfront without his consent.

Aayushmaan was visibly concerned as he explained the situation and attempted to figure out how to reverse the transaction. Archana Puran Singh reacted with alarm, urging him to quickly get in touch with the credit card provider and take action.

Parmeet Sethi, meanwhile, advised him to focus on disputing or cancelling the payment itself instead of cancelling the card.

The incident also brought back memories of a previous financial setback. Aaryamann recalled that Aayushmaan had faced a similar issue during a recce for his song “Choti Baatein.” He claimed that approximately Rs 80,000 was debited from his PlayStation account without his knowledge. According to the family, that amount was never recovered.

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