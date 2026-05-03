Planning To Buy A Second-Hand Car? Be Aware Of This New Scam

Amid a rise in online frauds such as digital arrests and shopping scams, Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of selling a second-hand car online.

The accused, identified as Aman Sethi, was arrested by the Cyber Police Station team after investigation.

Online scams continue to evolve, with fraudsters now targeting people looking to buy second-hand cars. While many buyers rely on verified and certified platforms, there have been cases where individuals pose as associates of such platforms to gain trust.

In this case, the victim was approached by an unknown person claiming to be associated with an online car sale platform. The accused shared photographs and details of a vehicle and convinced the victim to transfer Rs 2 lakh as booking and processing charges.

However, after receiving the money, the accused neither delivered the car nor refunded the amount. He eventually stopped all communication.

Police Investigation And Arrest

According to police, the case was registered on April 16 following the victim's complaint and then a police team was formed.

During the investigation, officials traced the money trail to a bank account in the State Bank of India. A detailed examination of KYC documents, account activity, and digital evidence led to the identification of the accused.

Police said the accused had fled and vacated his known address to avoid arrest. However, through continuous surveillance and specific inputs, the team tracked his movements and arrested him.

During questioning, the accused tried to mislead investigators, but evidence confirmed his involvement. Further investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in a similar cheating case registered at another police station in the city, indicating a pattern of fraud.

Police said the accused used a common method of targeting people searching for second-hand cars online. He would pose as an employee of a reputed platform, build trust using fake information, and ask for advance payments in his personal bank account. After receiving the money, he would delay responses and eventually disappear.

Police have recovered two debit cards, two mobile phones, and two SIM cards used in the crime. Efforts are underway to trace the full money trail, identify any accomplices, and recover the cheated amount.

Police Advisory For People

Issuing an advisory, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar urged people to remain cautious when dealing with online sellers.

Police advised citizens to verify the authenticity of sellers and avoid transferring money to personal bank accounts without proper checks. In case of cyber fraud, people can report it on helpline number 1930 or approach the nearest cyber police station.