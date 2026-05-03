On CCTV, Delivery Agent Dies After Car Hits Him, Falls Off Flyover In Delhi

A 25-year-old delivery agent died after he was hit by a car while riding a two-wheeler and then flung off a flyover - approximately 30 to 40 feet below - in Delhi earlier this week.

A CCTV of the incident, dated April 30, has surfaced showing the horrific crash.

The nearly 35-second clip shows Rajkumar (25) - a native of Jharkhand's Godda district - riding on the Dabri flyover in Southwest Delhi, in what appears to be wrong-side driving. Within seconds, a red car crashed into him. The impact was so severe that Rajkumar flung off the flyover. Initially, a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw can be seen going past him, but soon after, passersby gathered around him.

Rajkumar was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the scooter rider lost control and fell off the flyover after being hit by the car," DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

The car driver immediately fled the spot. According to officials, the car was registered in Delhi in the name of a man from Dabri.

A case was filed against the driver.

Rajkumar and his roommate, Mahavir, had migrated together to Delhi last week.

The victim was on his way to meet his friend when the incident took place.

"He (Rajkumar) called me in the morning and asked me to come to our regular tea stall. About half an hour later, I tried calling him, but it went unanswered. The next call I received was from the police informing me about the accident," Mahavir told news agency PTI.

He further told that Rajkumar's father, a farmer, is awaiting his son's body in his native village.

"We first worked as security guards in Chennai before moving to Bengaluru. Just a week ago, we came to Delhi, and he joined a food delivery company. I don't have the heart to face his father. I had told him I would take care of Rajkumar," Mahavir added.