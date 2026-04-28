Bengaluru Delivery Agent, 19, Arrested For Hitting Woman, Making Obscene Gestures

A 19-year-old delivery agent was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting a woman following an altercation at a residential apartment complex, with CCTV footage of the incident later surfacing on social media.

The accused, identified as Vishwas and associated with logistics firm Shadowfax, was arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by a woman. The complaint accuses him of assault, making obscene gestures, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of the woman.

According to the FIR registered on April 16, the incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm on April 15 near the main gate of the apartment complex in which the woman lived. The delivery agent allegedly misbehaved with security personnel after being asked to move his motorcycle parked at the entrance.

The complainant alleged that when she intervened and instructed the guards to note the vehicle number and deny entry to such delivery agents in the future, the accused began abusing her. She stated that he made sexually offensive remarks and gestures, leading to a heated altercation.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly slapped and hit the woman, pulled her hair, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to drag her by her clothes, causing injuries. Two security guards at the complex, Sunil Yadav and Rohit Sarma, have been cited as witnesses in the complaint.

The woman reportedly alerted the police through the 112 emergency helpline, following which a patrol vehicle reached the spot.

CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and outside the apartment premises has been cited as evidence in the complaint. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, showing the confrontation between the woman and the delivery agent at the apartment gate.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, invoking Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Further investigation is underway.

