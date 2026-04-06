Kannada Actor Niranjan Allegedly Attacked With Beer Bottles In Bengaluru Bar

A Kannada film actor was allegedly assaulted with a beer bottle by unidentified men at a bar in Bengaluru in the early hours of March 28, 2026.

The victim, identified as Niranjan, who played actor Darshan's younger brother in the film "Odeya", was attacked near Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Niranjan was returning on a two-wheeler from the residence of fellow actor Yashas Surya at around 2:00 am. He stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen when an unidentified person allegedly pushed him.

When questioned, the accused verbally abused him, saying, "Even if you are a film artist, this is our area." The argument briefly subsided after Niranjan spoke to the bar owner and went inside.

However, shortly after, 3-4 individuals allegedly arrived in a silver Toyota Innova car and again picked a fight with the actor. The situation escalated into violence, with two persons assaulting him physically while others attacked him using beer bottles, hitting him on the head and causing injuries.

The complaint further states that additional individuals were present during the assault. Amid the chaos, the actor claims he also lost his wristwatch.

Following the incident, Niranjan filed a police complaint.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events that led to this altercation.