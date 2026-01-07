Kannada Actor Dhanush Raj Alleges Physical Assault, Harassment By Wife

Kannada actor Dhanush Raj, known for his work in films and television serials, has filed a police complaint against his wife Arshita, accusing her of physical assault, harassment, and issuing life threats.

According to the complaint registered at the Girinagar Police Station in Bengaluru, the actor alleged that his wife had lied to him and travelled abroad without properly informing him. When he later questioned her about the trip, she allegedly assaulted him and issued threats, including sending goons to beat him up and even kill him.

The First Information Report (FIR) further states that Arshita allegedly injured herself by deliberately hitting her hand against a bathroom glass panel. She is also accused of threatening to commit suicide while falsely portraying Dhanush Raj as being responsible for the assault.

In his complaint, the actor claimed that continuous harassment and repeated threats left him with no option but to approach the police seeking protection and legal action.

Police officials have confirmed that they have received the complaint and have initiated an investigation into the allegations. Further details are awaited.

